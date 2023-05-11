Special Senate session to endorse 3 new commissioners to close on May 24

On Monday, HM the King issued a royal command to convene the special session on May 23. The command was countersigned by Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai and published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday. However, it failed to mention the closing date of the session. A second royal command was duly issued on Tuesday, countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. It decreed May 24 as the deadline for senators to approve the three new commissioners.

The Senate will decide whether to endorse Sathaporn Wisaphom as a new NACC member, according to Senate whip spokesman Khamnoon Sitthisamarn. Sathaporn’s background and qualifications have already been checked by a special Senate committee.