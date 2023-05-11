Special Senate session to endorse 3 new commissioners to close on May 24
A special Senate session to endorse new members of three independent state agencies – the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), State Audit Commission, and Election Commission – will be closed on May 24, according to the second royal command on the matter.
On Monday, HM the King issued a royal command to convene the special session on May 23. The command was countersigned by Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai and published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday. However, it failed to mention the closing date of the session. A second royal command was duly issued on Tuesday, countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. It decreed May 24 as the deadline for senators to approve the three new commissioners.
The Senate will decide whether to endorse Sathaporn Wisaphom as a new NACC member, according to Senate whip spokesman Khamnoon Sitthisamarn. Sathaporn’s background and qualifications have already been checked by a special Senate committee.
State Audit Commission candidate Silak Punnuam, former deputy director-general of the Budget Bureau, will also be vetted by senators.
Lastly, the Senate will study the background of prospective election commissioner Chai Nakhonchai, former director-general of the Cultural Promotion Department.