All roads lead to Bangkok on eve of Thailand’s general election

Most focused on the vote-rich capital and its adjacent provinces, sending convoys of trucks emblazoned with banners, slogans, and candidate photos.

The trucks also carried politicians who used loudspeakers to blast their final messages to voters.

Party leaders also called on the Election Commission (EC) to ensure transparency and a fair election free from vote buying.

The Election Law prohibits campaigning by any means from 6pm the day before the general election is held. Consequently, final rallies were held on Friday so that they could extend late into the evening.

Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the top prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, joined a convoy of campaign trucks that drove through Bangkok’s old city area.

Standing in the rear of a campaign truck, General Prayut urged voters to turn out in great numbers on election day.

“Vote for the United Thai Nation on the two ballot papers for the constituency candidates and the party,” he said. Voters will have two ballots: One to select the MP for their constituency and another to select the political party they support.