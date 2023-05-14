EC chief casts vote, expects unofficial results by 10pm
Chairman of the Election Commission (EC) cast his vote at his polling station in Bangkok Phya Thai district on Sunday morning and said he expects unofficial results to be announced by 10pm.
EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong cast his vote at polling station No 26 inside Suan Bua School.
After casting his vote, Ittiporn said no mishaps have been reported at polling stations nationwide, so far, adding that he has instructed the EC to ensure smooth operations all polling stations.
He said he had not detected anything untoward at Sua Bua School either.
As for complaints about fraudulent activities, Ittiporn said EC has received 163 complaints so far, including 10 new ones on Sunday.
He said the EC expects a voter turnout of 80%, adding that all 94,775 polling stations nationwide will be ready to start counting ballots by 6.30pm. He said each station should be ready to announce the total count by 7.30pm.
He added that the EC Office should be able to announce 95% of the unofficial vote count via its website www.ectreport.com or on TV stations.