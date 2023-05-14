EC chief casts vote, expects unofficial results by 10pm

As for complaints about fraudulent activities, Ittiporn said EC has received 163 complaints so far, including 10 new ones on Sunday.

He said the EC expects a voter turnout of 80%, adding that all 94,775 polling stations nationwide will be ready to start counting ballots by 6.30pm. He said each station should be ready to announce the total count by 7.30pm.

He added that the EC Office should be able to announce 95% of the unofficial vote count via its website www.ectreport.com or on TV stations.