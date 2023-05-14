Pita in high spirits as he casts his ballot, calls on voters to come out in full force

Pita, who showed up to cast his vote at a polling station on Sukhumvit Soi 39 at 9.30am, said he hoped voters would come out in full force to exercise their rights.

He added that the sight of voters queuing up at the station made him happy.

“I want to invite voters of all age groups to come out and vote,” he reiterated, adding that first-time voters should also be encouraged to exercise their voting rights.