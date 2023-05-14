Pita in high spirits as he casts his ballot, calls on voters to come out in full force
Move Forward Party leader and PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat said his morale was high and that he was pleased with his efforts during the election campaign.
Pita, who showed up to cast his vote at a polling station on Sukhumvit Soi 39 at 9.30am, said he hoped voters would come out in full force to exercise their rights.
He added that the sight of voters queuing up at the station made him happy.
“I want to invite voters of all age groups to come out and vote,” he reiterated, adding that first-time voters should also be encouraged to exercise their voting rights.
After casting his vote, he said, he will be having lunch with his friends before waiting for election results at the party’s head office.
“We have done our best and we don’t think about our party now. We simply want to see a lot of Thais coming out to vote,” he said.
The Move Forward leader said he was ready to serve the public as a politician regardless of what the results are. He added that he did not notice any signs of election irregularities in the morning.