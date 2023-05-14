Vote-buying rife on 'howling night', claims Chuwit
Whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit claimed that more than 100 people had complained to him about candidates allegedly buying votes during the “howling night” on the eve of election day.
The former politician made this claim as he showed up to cast his vote at his polling station on Soi Ratchadapisek 3 in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district Sunday morning.
The night before election day is often referred to as “howling night” because parties supposedly send out representatives to their target voters at night to pay for votes, causing dogs in the neighbourhood to bark or howl.
On Sunday morning, before entering the polling station, Chuwit called National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas to say that more than 100 people had told him about votes being bought. He made the call in front of a group of reporters.
He said the complaints posted on his Facebook page on Saturday night came from several provinces including Chonburi, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Songkhla, Yala, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani as well as Bangkok.
Chuwit, who made his fortune as a soapy massage parlour tycoon, said people were too afraid to go to the police, so they posted on his Facebook page instead.
He added that he will later pass the information on to the Royal Thai Police department in charge of maintaining law and order during the election.
Speaking to voters after casting his vote, Chuwit said he hoped the voter turnout is 95%, so vote buying will have no impact on the final outcome.
He also said everyone should exercise their voting right as it takes just three minutes to cast a vote.