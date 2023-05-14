Vote-buying rife on 'howling night', claims Chuwit

The former politician made this claim as he showed up to cast his vote at his polling station on Soi Ratchadapisek 3 in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district Sunday morning.

The night before election day is often referred to as “howling night” because parties supposedly send out representatives to their target voters at night to pay for votes, causing dogs in the neighbourhood to bark or howl.

On Sunday morning, before entering the polling station, Chuwit called National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas to say that more than 100 people had told him about votes being bought. He made the call in front of a group of reporters.