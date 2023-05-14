Opposition parties triumph in Thai election, win 60% of votes: Exit poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) announced the results of a survey conducted from May 1 to 10 at 5.05pm, five minutes after polling stations closed.

It surveyed 6,252 eligible voters nationwide.

The Move Forward Party will win 32 of 33 Bangkok’s House seats, while Pheu Thai will win at least 164 MP seats from both constituency and party-list votes, Nida forecast.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party will win every constituency seat in Bangkok except Constituency 20 (Lat Krabang district) where Pheu Thai candidate Thirarat Samretvani will retain her seat, Nida forecast.

Pheu Thai will win the most seats, Nida forecast, saying the range would be between 164 and 172. The number combines constituency and party-list MPs.

Move Forward will follow with between 80 and 88 seats, Nida forecast.

The Nida Poll forecast that the Bhumjaithai Party would place third with 72 to 80 MPs.

The Palang Pracharath Party of General Prawit Wongsuwan will place fourth with 53 to 61 MPs, Nida said.

The United Thai Nation Party will win between 45 and 53 MPs and the Democrats will win 33 to 41 seats, Nida said.

A survey of 2,704 eligible voters by Sri Pathum University conducted from May 7 to 14 forecast that Pheu Thai will win between 180-200 seats, followed by Move Forward (110-130 MPs) and Untied Thai Nation (45-65 MPs).

It forecast that Bhumjaithai would win 40 to 60 seats, and the Democrats would place fifth with between 20 to 40 seats.

The Palang Pracharath will also win between 20-40 seats while the United Thai Nation Party will win just four to six.