‘Change has come to our country,’ says Move Forward’s Pita

Move Forward will wait for the official results, Pita said.

“I am not yet happy now,” he said in response to questions from reporters as vote counts filtered in from all over the country.

Move Forward saw a comfortable lead in many constituencies and in the party-list system.

“Thank you for your trust given to us today. From now on, the Move Forward Party will start pushing progressive policies to realise our common dreams for Thailand as soon as possible,” Pita posted on his social media accounts.

Pita told reporters that he was confident his party would win more than 100 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives.