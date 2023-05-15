General Prayut backs democratic process, hopes for peace and development

Prayut spoke at 10pm on Sunday as it became clear that his United Thai Nation (UTN) Party had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the opposition’s Move Forward and Pheu Thai.

Prayut vowed to continue performing his duties for nation, religion and King for his entire life, in line with his party’s philosophy.

The 2014 coup-leader said he respected democracy and elections, and hoped for peace and development in Thailand.