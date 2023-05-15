Election defeat okay as Prayut has ‘had enough’, says aide

The comment was made by outgoing PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana while he was speaking to reporters at Government House on Monday morning.

However, Thanakorn’s declaration contradicted that of United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who said Prayut will stay in politics as the party’s chief strategist.

When asked if Prayut has spoken to him about his future plans now that UTNP will not be in a coalition government, Thanakorn said: “He didn’t say so, but I believe he must have had enough.