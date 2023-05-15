Pheu Thai congratulates Move Forward for its victory, accepts coalition offer

The opposition party also insisted it will not get into a tussle to become leader of the new government.

As of 3pm on Monday, Move Forward had bagged 113 constituency seats and 39 party-list seats, against Pheu Thai’s 112 constituency and 29 party-list seats.

At a press conference on Monday, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew read a party statement. Also present were the party’s two top PM candidates, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin.

The statement read: “Pheu Thai wants to thank people who voted and those who have overwhelmingly supported the party and democracy. Pheu Thai is also taking this opportunity to congratulate Move Forward Party for winning the largest number of seats.

“Based on the rules of democracy and social contract declared by Pheu Thai, we accept the fact that Move Forward Party has proposed to lead the formation of a new government. We also accept Move Forward’s invitation to create a democratic alliance.

“Pheu Thai also confirms that the party has no plan to compete with Move Forward to form a new government,” the statement said. “[We accept that] the issues and processes related to the formation of a new government are for Move Forward Party to decide.”

When asked about the possibility of including Bhumjaithai Party in the coalition, Cholnan said the decision was up to Move Forward and Pheu Thai will not interfere. Bhumjaithai, which is part of the outgoing government, won 67 seats.