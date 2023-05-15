Thailand’s election day was mostly problem free, says police chief
Voting across Thailand on Sunday mostly went smoothly with the exception of a few minor problems like a few damaged ballots and illegal sale of alcohol, police said.
National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Monday that only eight vote-buying cases have been reported so far, and four have been addressed.
He added that police are also looking into 21 cases of damaged ballots to see if they were destroyed on purpose. The ballots will be handed over to the Election Commission after the investigation is complete.
Damrongsak said he does not believe the ballots were damaged for political reasons, adding that they were possibly torn by drunk voters or stained by those who accidentally dropped their papers while casting the vote.
Intentional destruction of ballots is considered a violation of the election law.
The police chief added that more officers have been deployed in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Ratchaburi to prevent a repeat of the unrest that took place during the provious elections.
He added that no irregularities have been reported in 20 provinces where the competition is intense, though police are still keeping a close watch in places where people are still reportedly questioning the results.
The police chief also said that officers are working to ease traffic jams now that people are returning to the capital after exercising their rights in their hometowns. Roads in Bangkok and adjoining cities were also congested yesterday due to the record turnout.