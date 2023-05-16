I am still the prime minister of Thailand, says Prayut
Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted on Tuesday that he is still in charge until a new government is established.
He made the comment at Government House after presiding over the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Thanking people for supporting him and his government over the past eight years as well as going out to vote on Sunday, he said people in Thailand should remain united.
Thailand can only develop with love and unity, he added.
“I will work as caretaker prime minister and government leader until a new government is formed,” he said.
He added that his United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) had received a good response from people despite losing to Move Forward in the election. His party came in fifth with 36 seats in the House of Representatives.
Regardless of the poor showing, Prayut said his party had received encouragement from the public through various channels like meeting in person, letters and online comments.
He also confirmed that UTNP will strictly adhere to its philosophy for the nation, religion and the monarchy no matter what role it ends up taking.