I am still the prime minister of Thailand, says Prayut

He added that his United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) had received a good response from people despite losing to Move Forward in the election. His party came in fifth with 36 seats in the House of Representatives.

Regardless of the poor showing, Prayut said his party had received encouragement from the public through various channels like meeting in person, letters and online comments.

He also confirmed that UTNP will strictly adhere to its philosophy for the nation, religion and the monarchy no matter what role it ends up taking.