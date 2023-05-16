Respect Thai public's mandate when electing new PM, Pheu Thai leader tells Senate

“The senators may simply be expressing their own personal views,” Cholnan said, adding that it’s too early to tell what stand the upper House chamber will take.

“But one thing we can confirm for now is that under the democratic system with the King as head of state, we must believe in the people’s mandate,” he said.

“The people own ruling power and like Move Forward has said – all sides should respect the people’s mandate.”

Cholnan added that though the 250 senators had been handpicked by the junta, they are still required by the charter to be people’s representatives.

“And as people’s representatives, the senators should respect people’s mandate expressed through the election results,” Cholnan said.

The Pheu Thai leader also warned that if the majority decision of the people is not respected, there may be turmoil and violence, which will hurt the country.

He said Pheu Thai respects people’s decision, which is why it has decided not to compete against the Move Forward-led coalition.

He also dismissed speculation that Pheu Thai will form an alliance with smaller parties like General Prawit Wongsuwon’s Palang Pracharath and General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation Party to compete for ruling power.

Cholnan said that instead of competing against Move Forward, Pheu Thai has assigned its secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong to work with his Move Forward counterpart Chaithawat Tulathon on formal coalition talks.

Separately, Assoc Prof Dr Prinya Thaewannarumitkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University, said over 1.17 million Thais have signed an online petition demanding that senators respect people’s mandate by making the leader of the party with the highest number of seats the next premier.

Prinya said in a Facebook post that over 1 million people had signed the petition on the first day.

The petition, which was launched at noon on Monday, will be collecting signatures until Thursday. The online vote has been launched by 10 universities and 10 media organisations.