6 senators – 5 top brass, police chief – will not vote for new PM: source

The source said the top brass and police chief have given up their right to vote on political issues because they want to maintain their neutrality.

The six had earlier announced that they would not take their salaries as senators and refrained from voting on other issues in Parliament.

The source added that it will be a while before the Parliament’s two chambers co-elect the next PM because the EC has yet to endorse the election results for the House of Representatives to convene its first meeting and select a House speaker.

The 250 senators in place were appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order and are seen as a key parliamentary mechanism to help the coup makers retain ruling power.