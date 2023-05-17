Move Forward told not to use public pressure to force support for Pita as PM

He explained that Move Forward only won votes because it swore it would not work with Prayut and caretaker Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, who is the leader of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Similarly, he said, those who voted for UTNP or PPRP clearly do not support Move Forward.

Hence, Suchart said, if he or other UTNP MPs voted for Pita as the next PM, they would be betraying the trust of their voters.

“Move Forward only has 14 million of the 39.28 million votes cast. And the 4 million voters who chose me clearly do not support Pita’s policies,” Suchart said.

“If I elect Pita as prime minister, how will I return home to face my constituents?”

UTNP won 36 seats, 23 of which were constituency and 13 party list.

So far, Pita has said a Move Forward-led coalition would comprise five former opposition parties and one new party. Though this alliance would command 310 MP seats, it would still be short of the 376 votes required to elect the PM in a Parliament vote.