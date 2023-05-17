What role will senators play in naming Thailand's next PM?

Move Forward’s allies are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart and Fair parties, and together they will have 310 of the 500-seat House of Representatives.

To become Thailand’s 30th premier, the 42-year-old Harvard graduate will require 376 votes from both houses of Parliament, which means he will require at least 66 votes from the Senate.

The 250 senators were appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in May 2019 and are seen as a key parliamentary mechanism to help the coup makers retain ruling power.

In this article, The Nation takes a look at who these senators are and why they can choose the next prime minister.



Who are the senators and what do they do?

The current senators are Thailand’s 12th batch and the first under the 2017 Constitution, which stipulates that the number of senators should account for half of the House of Representatives.

The 250 senators have a five-year term in office and are responsible for following up and making suggestions on the administration, as well as ensuring that the country’s development matches the national strategy.

Most importantly, senators have the power to select the PM with members of the Lower House from the list of candidates proposed by elected parties.