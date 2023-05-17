Democrats signal support for Pita’s bid to be Thailand’s next PM

Alongkorn will ask party members to support Pita’s bid to become prime minister, he said.

The Democrats made it clear to voters during the election campaign that they would heed the voice of the people, Alongkorn added.

"The Democrats will respect the people's vote by supporting Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next prime minister if the party gains the majority of votes in the House of Representatives," he said.

He will make a formal proposal to the party’s executive committee next week and will also discuss the party’s position with its members, Alongkorn said.

It is time for the Democrat’s to ensure a smooth transition in government that aligns with the people's will, he added.

The Democrats are ready to scrutinise the actions of a Move Forward-led government as an opposition party, Alongkorn said.