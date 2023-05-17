Move Forward triumphs in the hashtag election: report

Move Forward received 83.4 million social-media engagements over the two-day period, according to the Thai-language report by Wisesight (Thailand).

Engagements refer to responses to social-media posts, with the number of comments, shares and likes (and other reactions) determining the rate of engagement.

The company analysed the engagement rates of political parties on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pantip, and website blogs. Facebook and Twitter were the two dominant online platforms for discussing the election, the company said.

Move Forward’s 83.4 million engagements were generated from about 800,000 posts made by about 70,000 people during the two days, Wisesight (Thailand) said.