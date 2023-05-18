Budget Bureau and Finance Ministry to discuss possible Budget Bill revisions

The bill, which set a state budget of 3.35 trillion baht for the fiscal year starting in October, was approved in March by the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The bureau and the ministry will examine the budget in detail to determine if certain revisions should be made to better reflect the policies of a new government or if the entire budget bill should be rewritten, according to the source.

However, the latter choice would require reviews of the country’s estimated revenues and expenditures, as well as other economic figures, the source added.

The Move Forward Party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, is attempting to form a new governing coalition of eight political parties with 313 MPs, following the party’s election victory last Sunday.