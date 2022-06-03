House passes first reading of THB3tn budget bill

The lower house passed the 3.185-trillion-baht draft budget at 1am on Friday after a three-day debate. The bill has to pass two more readings in August.

Of the 472 MPs present, 278 voted in favour, 192 voted against, and two abstained.

The house will now appoint 72 committees to consider the budget bill and propose any amendments within 30 days. The committee meetings will begin on Monday at 2pm.

Of the 72 committees, 18 will be composed of Cabinet members and 54 formed by MPs from political parties, as follows: 15 from Pheu Thai, 11 from Palang Pracharath, 7 from Bhumjaithai, six from the Democrats, six from Move Forward, two from the Thai Economic Party, and one each from Chartthaipattana, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, New Economics, Puea Chat, Action Coalition for Thailand and the Thai Local Power parties.

After the vote, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said the budget would boost economic and social recovery from Covid-19, ensuring sustainable development, reducing inequality and disbursing aid throughout the country in a transparent manner.