BOT backs budget bill in meeting with lawmakers’ panel

The BOT cited major contributions to the economic recovery from increasing domestic demand and revival of tourism.

The House of Representatives committee held a meeting with officials from the central bank and related agencies on Tuesday after the first reading of fiscal 2023 budget bill had been approved in principle by the House of Representatives during voting last Friday (June 3).

“The BOT estimated that the total number of foreign tourists in 2022 would reach 5.6 million people, while Thailand’s gross domestic product would bounce back to the same level as before the Covid-19 outbreak by the first quarter of 2023,” the committee’s spokesman, Paopoom Rojanasakul, said on Wednesday as he summarised Tuesday’s meeting.

“Negative factors that could hinder economic recovery include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has affected global consumption and investment, and the rising inflation,” he added.

“Meanwhile, the BOT estimated that the impact from the Omicron wave will be significantly smaller than that of the Delta wave last year.”