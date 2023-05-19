Re-election on May 21 in storm-hit Nakhon Pathom constituency

The EC had announced the cancellation of voting there at 4.45pm on May 14 after heavy thundershowers and gusty winds knocked down polling station tents located in Bang Khaem Subdistrict Administration Office in Muang district. Some of the voters had reportedly not cast their vote when polling was called off.

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong said that the polling station has a total of 943 eligible voters, some of whom had already cast their vote last Sunday morning.

He added that the EC’s Nakhon Pathom office had been told to invite all voters to cast their votes again at the same polling station on May 21, from 8am to 5pm.

In Nakhon Pathom’s six constituencies, candidates from Chart Thai Pattana Party won in three (1, 3 and 5) in the May 14 general election, while Move Forward Party won in constituencies 4 and 5, and United Thai Nation Party won in Constituency 2.