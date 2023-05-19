Move Forward's Chaitawat says new govt in 45 days, denies Cabinet posts decided
Move Forward secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon on Friday refused to deny or confirm media reports that the two largest parties of the planned coalition government are already dividing up coveted ministerial posts.
Chaitawat said he was “startled and puzzled” by reports that Move Forward and Pheu Thai were sharing out Cabinet posts, saying the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between prospective coalition partners was still being formulated.
However, he dismissed reports that Move Forward senior figure Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn would become the interior minister.
“I don’t want to say for definite now that Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat will serve both as prime minister and defence minister,” he added.
Chaitawat said Move Forward’s policy platforms cover many ministries, and the party was considering which ministries it should keep and which ones should go to other coalition partners. Asked if Move Forward would keep the Finance, Interior, and Defence portfolios, he declined to comment.
He cautioned that efforts were ongoing to form the coalition government and media speculation could affect the talks and influence the negotiators.
Move Forward was waiting for input from other coalition partners, he added.
He asked the media to wait for the results of the talks to be released on Monday (May 22), when an MOU between coalition partners would be signed.
Election winner Move Forward has invited eight other parties to join its coalition, which would command 314 out of the 500 MPs in the House of Representatives.
The two largest partners would be Move Forward with 152 MPs and Pheu Thai with 141. The seven other partners have between one and nine MPs each.
Chaitawat said on Friday that negotiations would deal first with choosing a House speaker, who also serves as Parliament president and would chair the joint meeting of both Houses to select the next prime minister.
“This position is crucial as the House speaker will set the direction for Parliament,” he said.
“There have been no talks within the party [Move Forward] about who should serve in any [ministerial] position and no division of work has been discussed. There’s still time left,” the secretary general said.
He added that a new government would be set up within the next 30-45 days.
Media reports citing party sources say that Move Forward and Pheu Thai are sharing the seats of “A-grade” ministries between them, with other coalition partners set to be handed less coveted ministerial seats and deputy ministerships.
According to the reports, Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun is tipped to become the next finance minister. Deputy secretary general Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut is expected to become the digital economy and society minister. Wiroj, who represented Move Forward in last year’s Bangkok gubernatorial election, is reportedly a leading candidate for interior minister.