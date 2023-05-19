Move Forward's Chaitawat says new govt in 45 days, denies Cabinet posts decided

He cautioned that efforts were ongoing to form the coalition government and media speculation could affect the talks and influence the negotiators.

Move Forward was waiting for input from other coalition partners, he added.

He asked the media to wait for the results of the talks to be released on Monday (May 22), when an MOU between coalition partners would be signed.

Election winner Move Forward has invited eight other parties to join its coalition, which would command 314 out of the 500 MPs in the House of Representatives.

The two largest partners would be Move Forward with 152 MPs and Pheu Thai with 141. The seven other partners have between one and nine MPs each.

Chaitawat said on Friday that negotiations would deal first with choosing a House speaker, who also serves as Parliament president and would chair the joint meeting of both Houses to select the next prime minister.

“This position is crucial as the House speaker will set the direction for Parliament,” he said.

“There have been no talks within the party [Move Forward] about who should serve in any [ministerial] position and no division of work has been discussed. There’s still time left,” the secretary general said.