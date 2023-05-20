Move Forward backs out of coalition talks with Korn's party
Move Forward Party has issued an apology to its supporters for considering Chart Pattana Kla Party as a member of its alliance.
Two seats from Chart Pattana Kla would have brought Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat slightly closer to becoming PM.
However, Move Forward supporters slammed this move because Chart Pattana Kla was part of the outgoing coalition. Its top executives, like PM candidate Korn Chatikavanij and Attawit Suwanpakdee, are also believed to be supporters of outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. The trending hashtag is #มีกรณ์ไม่มีกู or “if there is Korn, there is no us”.
Move Forward responded to the criticism with the following tweet on Friday: “The party’s negotiations with Chart Pattana Kla Party to join the government coalition has been widely criticised by the people as well as Move Forward Party officials and members. Most of them agree that having Chart Pattana Kla in the coalition is unacceptable.
“The party’s executive committee has therefore decided to adopt the majority’s resolution and not include Chart Pattana Kla in the government coalition. We will continue negotiating and building mutual understanding with the Senate to gain their support in voting for the PM and form a government as soon as possible … We also apologise to the Chart Pattana Kla for ending the negotiation,” the statement said.
Over the past week, Move Forward has been speaking to many parties to form the next government coalition. So far, eight parties have agreed to join and endorse Pita as the next PM. This coalition will have a combined strength of 314 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
The eight parties are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, Peu Thai Ruamphalang and New.
Pita will need at least 376 combined votes from the 500-seat House of Representatives and the 250-seat Senate to back him as the next prime minister.