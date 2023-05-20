Move Forward backs out of coalition talks with Korn's party

Two seats from Chart Pattana Kla would have brought Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat slightly closer to becoming PM.

However, Move Forward supporters slammed this move because Chart Pattana Kla was part of the outgoing coalition. Its top executives, like PM candidate Korn Chatikavanij and Attawit Suwanpakdee, are also believed to be supporters of outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. The trending hashtag is #มีกรณ์ไม่มีกู or “if there is Korn, there is no us”.

Move Forward responded to the criticism with the following tweet on Friday: “The party’s negotiations with Chart Pattana Kla Party to join the government coalition has been widely criticised by the people as well as Move Forward Party officials and members. Most of them agree that having Chart Pattana Kla in the coalition is unacceptable.

“The party’s executive committee has therefore decided to adopt the majority’s resolution and not include Chart Pattana Kla in the government coalition. We will continue negotiating and building mutual understanding with the Senate to gain their support in voting for the PM and form a government as soon as possible … We also apologise to the Chart Pattana Kla for ending the negotiation,” the statement said.