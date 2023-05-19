Korn urges Move Forward to take control of Energy Ministry
The Move Forward Party should control the Ministry of Energy to prevent monopolisation in the energy sector, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij said on Thursday, after the party announced the members of its planned coalition government.
The next energy minister should come from Move Forward so that the party can deal with the corporations who monopolise the nation's energy sector, Korn said, adding that the party pledged to tackle monopolies in its election campaign.
“The country will benefit if Move Forward can implement its polices,” he said, adding that if the party’s policies do not benefits the country better policies can be developed.
Korn said his party agrees with Move Forward on several policies, particularly those pertaining to the economy and energy.
However, he opposes any amendment of the lese majeste law, saying the law remains essential in Thai society. Move Forward has said it wants to amend the law.
Korn suggested creating a committee to filter and remove any unreasonable changes made to Article 112.
Such a committee was set up when Abhisit Vejjajiva, a former leader of the Democrats, was the premier. Korn served as finance minister at the time.
Korn also said the party that has the party with most MP seats should form the government coalition since it represents the people's verdict and authentic democracy.
Chart Pattana Kla Party performed poorly in the May 14 election, winning only two of 500 seats.
Even its performance in its stronghold, Nakhon Ratchasima province, was feeble