Pita is moving swiftly in his bid to become Thailand’s next PM

Move Forward will lead an eight-party coalition with a combined 313 seats in the House of Representatives, Pita said.

The number is based on unofficial results from the Election Commission.

All eight parties will nominate him as their sole candidate to be Thailand’s next prime minister, Pita said.

He also thanked the more than 14.2 million Thais who voted for Move Forward, saying each one was voting for change and was motivated by hope for Thailand’s future.