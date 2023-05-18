Move Forward’s coalition government is unsinkable, deputy PM admits
With 313 MPs in the 500-seat House of Representatives, Move Forward’s eight-party coalition is “stronger than an iron ship’, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Thursday.
He was responding to the announcement by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat earlier in the morning that his party would work with seven other parties to form a governing coalition.
Move Forward’s seven coalition partners are the Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.
Together they have 313 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
“I said before that the previous government was an iron ship,” said Wissanu. “As Move Forward’s coalition has more than half of the MPs in the Lower House, it should be much stronger.”
Move Forward will still need 63 votes from MPs who are not members of the coalition or senators to elect Pita as the next Prime Minister because the 250 members of the military-appointed Senate vote with members of the Lower House to elect a prime minister, according to the junta-drafted Constitution.
Wissanu advised the coalition to build positive relations with opposition parties to gain their support before the vote to choose Thailand’s next prime minister.
The Election Commission is expected to announce the list of elected Members of the House of Representatives within 60 days after the May 14 election.
After the MP list is announced, voting for Thailand’s 30th prime minister will start in 30 days.
The winning candidate will need half the votes from both chambers: 376 in total.
“This is the time for building mutual understanding, and should not be spent berating or satirising opposing parties,” Wissanu said.
All elected MPs will be part of the Parliamentary system and should focus on working for the people, he said.
When asked if a coalition of eight parties was too many, Wissanu said the number did not matter as long as the leading party approves.
“If they can form a coalition with 500 MPs it would be even better,” he added.