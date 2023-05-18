Move Forward’s coalition government is unsinkable, deputy PM admits

He was responding to the announcement by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat earlier in the morning that his party would work with seven other parties to form a governing coalition.

Move Forward’s seven coalition partners are the Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.

Together they have 313 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.

“I said before that the previous government was an iron ship,” said Wissanu. “As Move Forward’s coalition has more than half of the MPs in the Lower House, it should be much stronger.”

Move Forward will still need 63 votes from MPs who are not members of the coalition or senators to elect Pita as the next Prime Minister because the 250 members of the military-appointed Senate vote with members of the Lower House to elect a prime minister, according to the junta-drafted Constitution.