Commission thanks all for smooth election with record-breaking turnout
The Election Commission on Wednesday thanked everyone from voters to the National Cyber Security Agency for their support in ensuring Sunday’s election – which saw record-breaking voter turnout – proceeded smoothly.
“The Election Commission would like to express its gratitude for cooperation and support during this important general election. We anticipate further cooperation in the future,” it said in a statement, specifically mentioning the Royal Thai Police, Provincial Electricity Authority, Thailand Post, and National Cyber Security Agency.
“The Election Commission also would like to thank candidates from political parties, media, celebrities, and, especially, voters for their kind cooperation,” it said.
More than I million committees worked at 94,755 voting stations across the country, the statement said, explaining that each station required at least nine committees, two security personnel, and volunteers to assist voters.
A total of 4,412 officials were deployed to 400 constituencies to oversee the election, the commission said.
Sunday’s election saw record voter turnout of about 75%. About 32 million of 52 million eligible voters cast ballots.