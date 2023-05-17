Rural Doctor Society joins calls for respect of electorate’s wishes

The results of the May 14 general election showed Move Forward as the clear winner with 152 seats – 113 constituency and 39 party-list.

Move Forward also won 14.23 million popular votes, beating its ally Pheu Thai, which ended the election with 10.86 million.

The RDS’s statement urges members of the House of Representatives and senators to respect people’s votes and facilitate the forming of the government as soon as possible.

“MPs from all parties and the 250 senators should respect the will of the majority and vote to endorse Move Forward incumbent Pita as the country’s next Prime Minister,” said the statement. “This will be the best way to overcome any conflicts and differences, and will show that we respect democratic principles, as well as the people’s desire to see the country move forward.”

RDS president Dr Supat Hasuwannakit added that the society wants to see the new government formed as soon as possible to end the duties of the caretaker government. He also personally expressed the wish that the new Public Health Minister would allow public hearings with health practitioners and related officials 2-3 weeks before implementing any measures to ensure their suitability.

“I also want to see the universal healthcare scheme progress to phase 2 with seamless access to healthcare services and reduced crowding in public health units,” he said. “During the Covid-19 outbreak, health units in Bangkok were often overcrowded as people preferred clinics to hospitals. We need to increase the number of clinics to strengthen the foundation of the universal healthcare system.”