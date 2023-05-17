Rural Doctor Society joins calls for respect of electorate’s wishes
The Rural Doctor Society (RDS) on Tuesday issued a statement endorsing Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next Prime Minister, adding that the next Public Health Minister does not necessarily have to be a medical doctor as long as he or she implements “suitable policies”.
The results of the May 14 general election showed Move Forward as the clear winner with 152 seats – 113 constituency and 39 party-list.
Move Forward also won 14.23 million popular votes, beating its ally Pheu Thai, which ended the election with 10.86 million.
The RDS’s statement urges members of the House of Representatives and senators to respect people’s votes and facilitate the forming of the government as soon as possible.
“MPs from all parties and the 250 senators should respect the will of the majority and vote to endorse Move Forward incumbent Pita as the country’s next Prime Minister,” said the statement. “This will be the best way to overcome any conflicts and differences, and will show that we respect democratic principles, as well as the people’s desire to see the country move forward.”
RDS president Dr Supat Hasuwannakit added that the society wants to see the new government formed as soon as possible to end the duties of the caretaker government. He also personally expressed the wish that the new Public Health Minister would allow public hearings with health practitioners and related officials 2-3 weeks before implementing any measures to ensure their suitability.
“I also want to see the universal healthcare scheme progress to phase 2 with seamless access to healthcare services and reduced crowding in public health units,” he said. “During the Covid-19 outbreak, health units in Bangkok were often overcrowded as people preferred clinics to hospitals. We need to increase the number of clinics to strengthen the foundation of the universal healthcare system.”
Supat added that he also planned to file a complaint with the new government regarding his transfer from the post of director of Chana Hospital to Saba Yoi Hospital in Songkhla province against his will.
“My complaint will not aim to seek justice for myself, but to question the standard of public health administration,” he said.
Supat was transferred from the hospital at which he had worked since 1999 in February this year. In a facebook post, he speculated that the outgoing government was trying to silence him before it dissolved the lower House the following month.
Supat was outspoken in his criticism of the government's handling of the Covid situation and suspected corruption in the purchase of vaccines and antigen test kits (ATK).
On Tuesday, the Student Committee at the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, issued a similar statement, urging the 250 senators to endorse Pita as the Prime Minister to preserve democratic principles and allow the country to progress on a path approved by the global communities.
The committee cited a Latin proverb "Vox populi, vox Dei" (The voice of the people is the voice of God), urging senators to respect the majority’s opinion and refrain from supporting the establishment of a minority government.
The 250 senators in place were appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order and are seen as a key parliamentary mechanism to help the coup makers retain ruling power.