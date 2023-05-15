Theerarat Samrejvanich: The only Pheu Thai candidate to survive ‘Pita fever’ in Bangkok

Theerarat debuted as Pheu Thai MP for Lat Krabang in the 2011 general election and retained her seat in the 2019 election.

She was born on July 13, 1979, to Wibul Samrejvanich, a former Bangkok councillor for Lat Krabang.

After graduating from Bangkok University’s Faculty of Mass Communications, Theerarat completed her master’s and doctorate in the subject in Australia.

Before entering politics, she worked in the human resources department of Kasikornbank and built a strong network in social media.