Chart Pattana Kla accepts being rejected from Move Forward’s coalition
Suwat Liptapanlop, a leading figure in the Chart Pattana Kla Party, said on Saturday that he respects the decision of Move Forward to exclude his party from its government coalition.
On Saturday morning, the Move Forward Party issued an apology to supporters for considering adding Chart Pattana Kla to the coalition and said a decision had been made not to include it.
Korn Chatikavanij, leader of Chart Pattana Kla, participated in protests led by the People's Democratic Reform Committee in 2013 and 2014, which is considered a trigger for the 2014 coup.
Core supporters of Move Forward do not want any connection to political parties linked to coups or the military. Move Forward’s leadership pledged during the election not to work with any political party linked to coups.
Suwat, a candidate for prime minister for Chart Pattana Kla in the May 14 election, said he appreciated Move Forward's invitation to join the coalition and would not ask why negotiations were halted.
Despite the cancellation of the negotiations, Chart Pattana Kla Party still believes the party with the most seats should have the first chance to form a governing coalition, Suwat said.
Only two Chart Pattana Kla MPs were elected to the 500-member House of Representatives, so it cannot have much influence in negotiations, Suwat added.
The party accepted Move Forward’s initial offer to discuss joining the coalition because it wants the country to progress without being hampered by the 250 junta-appointed senators, who will have a vote in determining Thailand’s next prime minister.
Chart Pattana Kla has not officially confirmed that its two MPs will vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in his bid to be PM.
Pita requires a majority of votes from both chambers when they convene to elect Thailand’s next prime minister.
There is no hostility between Chart Pattana Kla and Move Forward, Suwat said, adding that his party is prepared to serve in both the government and the opposition.