Chart Pattana Kla accepts being rejected from Move Forward’s coalition

On Saturday morning, the Move Forward Party issued an apology to supporters for considering adding Chart Pattana Kla to the coalition and said a decision had been made not to include it.

Korn Chatikavanij, leader of Chart Pattana Kla, participated in protests led by the People's Democratic Reform Committee in 2013 and 2014, which is considered a trigger for the 2014 coup.

Core supporters of Move Forward do not want any connection to political parties linked to coups or the military. Move Forward’s leadership pledged during the election not to work with any political party linked to coups.