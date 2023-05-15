Move Forward Party declared election winner
The Election Commission (EC) has declared that the Move Forward Party won Sunday’s general election, with over 99% of votes counted.
Move Forward had won 152 seats – 113 constituency and 39 party-list seats – according to the Election Commission, as of 4pm on Monday.
The Pheu Thai Party came second with 142 seats (112 and 29).
On Monday morning, EC chairman Ithiporn Boonpakong said less than one percent of votes remained to be counted, mainly due to problems like heavy rain.
Sunday’s election marked a record turnout of 75.22%, surpassing the 2011 election turnout of 75.03%.
The previous election of 2019 saw 74.6% of eligible voters turn out in the first national poll since General Prayut Chan-o-cha staged a coup in 2014.
Ithiporn also reiterated the formula used to calculate party-list MPs:
The total number of party-list votes is divided by 100. The resulting figure is used to divide the party-list votes won by each party to find the number of seats it has won.
The unverified result of the election as of 4pm according to the EC are as follows:
Move Forward Party: 152 seats (113 constituencies and 39 party-list)
Pheu Thai Party 141 (112-29)
Bhumjaithai Party 71 (68-3)
Palang Pracharath Party: 40 (39-1)
United Thai Nation Party: 36 (23-13)
Democrat Party: 25 (22-3)
Chart Thai Pattana Party: 10 (9-1)
Prachachart Party: 9 (7-2)
Thai Sang Thai Party: 6 (5-1)
Peu Thai Ruam Phalang Party: 2 (2-0)
Chart Pattana Kla Party: 2 (1-1)
Seree Ruam Thai Party: 1 (0-1)
New Democracy Party: 1 (0-1)
New Party 1: (0-1)
Thai Local Power Party: 1 (0-1)
Fair Party 1: (0-1)
Plung Sungkom Mai Party: 1 (0-1)
Thai Teachers for People Party: 1 (0-1)