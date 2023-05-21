Pita sees a stronger role for Thailand regionally and on the global stage

The 10-member association has a combined population of more than 670 million people, making it one of the largest markets in the world.

Pita is the leading candidate to become Thailand’s next prime minister. Move Forward won the May 14 general election.

He discussed his plans for Asean when he met with a senior official from the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Saturday.

Pita and Prit Wacharasin, head of Move Forward’s foreign affairs committee, met with Joo-Ok Lee, who oversees the World Economic Forum’s agenda for the Asia-Pacific region.