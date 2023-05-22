MFP coalition members asked to observe zero-based budgeting
A former Election Commission member has asked members of the Move Forward Party coalition to observe zero-based budgeting (ZBB), even though this would be difficult to implement immediately.
In his Facebook post on Sunday, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn said only a few of the coalition parties have mentioned this issue, which is included in Move Forward's memorandum of understanding (MOU).
“ZBB is a method of budgeting in which all expenses must be justified for each new period, meaning that every baht requested by all government agencies is considered,” he explained.
“This is a form of budget restructuring that requires government agencies to clarify the necessity for requesting a budget in the past in order to receive a new one,” he added.
ZBB is considered a big issue and awareness must be created among government agencies and preparations made for the new budgeting system before it can be fully implemented, he said, adding that he expects the new system to be ready for use in 2026.
“ZBB should be used every five or 10 years to review the process rather than annually, otherwise the budgeting system could take a long time,” he said.
Move Forward’s draft MOU contains 13 issues:
- Amending the constitution
- Restoring justice for people affected by the military coup
- Decentralising authority to locals
- Reforming the army
- Abolishing the liquor industry monopoly
- Promoting marriage equality
- Abolishing military conscription
- Reforming land rights
- Issuing pardon laws (except in case of corruption/risk to life)
- Solving cost of living (electricity)
- Restructuring budgeting (ZBB)
- Increasing welfare for children and the elderly
- Creating a transparent government