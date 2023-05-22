Yingluck prays for no more coups as new coalition allies ready to sign pact

“Thailand has been living under the shadow of a dictatorship and the despair of people who have suffered social and economic challenges,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party and its seven coalition allies are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday at 4pm – the exact time the country was taken over by the military in 2014.

This coalition alliance will guarantee Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat 313 votes, though he will require 376 “ayes” to win the PM’s post.