United Thai Nation Party holds meeting as coalition partners sign MoU

UTN came fifth in the election with 36 MPs, behind Move Forward with 152, Pheu Thai (141), Bhumjaithai (70) and Palang Pracharath (40).

Prayut said he congratulated the elected MPs during the UTN's meeting at headquarters in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district and asked them to continue with party activities.

He added that the party will study the general election results to prepare for future polls.