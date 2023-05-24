Pheu Thai threatens to pull out of coalition talks if it’s not given House speaker’s post

He added that Pheu Thai has several MPs, who are capable of becoming the Parliament’s president.

Adisorn Piangket, a Pheu Thai MP-elect, said if Move Forward wants to hold both the PM and House speaker’s posts, it should have won 377 seats in the lower House as Thai Rak Thai did in 2006.

Pheu Thai is a reincarnation of Thai Rak Thai, which was dissolved in 2007 over corruption and abuse of power.

“Since Move Forward will already have its young, capable leader as PM, it should not hold the post of House speaker at the same time,” Adisorn said, adding that the coalition leader should compromise with Pheu Thai on the matter.

“If Move Forward is stubborn over the issue, Pheu Thai may have to pull out and the formation of the coalition may flop.”

While Adisorn dropped a threat, Cholnan instructed Pheu Thai MPs-elect as well as failed candidates to watch what they say publicly for fear the party may be blamed if coalition talks fail later.

Cholnan was speaking to the MPs-elect and failed candidates at a party meeting on Wednesday.

“I would like to tell you all that we are now preparing to become the next government under the condition that the No 1 party in terms of MPs, or Move Forward, must be supported to win the post of prime minister,” Cholnan said.

“We are joining the coalition with sincerity and must refrain from setting conditions. Anything interpreted as driving a wedge or anything that can be seen as preventing the coalition’s formation must be avoided.”

He also reminded them that 70% of the votes were cast for the pro-democracy side (Move Forward and Pheu Thai), so they should be careful about expressing opinions that may be misconstrued.