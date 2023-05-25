Senator says Move Forward faces dissolution over 'law violation'

Somchai posted on his Facebook wall at 9.39pm on Wednesday that Move Forward had allegedly violated Article 28 and Article 29 of the political parties act.

Somchai did not name the “outsider” but referred to him as an "acharn" or university lecturer.

He was apparently referring to Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party. Future Forward was dissolved in 2020 for violating the party law and Piyabutr was banned from politics. Former Future Forward MPs later joined Move Forward.