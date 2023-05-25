Pheu Thai supporters urge party to consider quitting coalition

Earlier on Wednesday, Pheu Thai Party dropped a strong hint that it would pull out of the coalition if it did not get the House speaker’s post.

Pheu Thai said that it would be unfair if Move Forward decided to head both the executive and legislative branches of the government.

Two senior members of Pheu Thai expressed dismay a day after Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former secretary-general of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party, said in a Facebook post that Move Forward must take the House speaker’s post. The House speaker would be the ex-officio president of the Parliament.

Move Forward was formed when the charter court dissolved Future Forward over donation issues in 2020.