Pheu Thai supporters urge party to consider quitting coalition
Supporters of Pheu Thai Party said on Thursday that they would submit a letter on Sunday afternoon, asking the party to consider leaving the Move Forward-led coalition.
The Facebook page, "Peemai Peemai”, said Pheu Thai supporters would gather at the party headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district at 2pm.
This move aims to convey to the party that more than 10 million voters are with the party, the page said.
It said Pheu Thai does not have to pamper anyone, adding that the party had the right to decide whether it would join the coalition or not.
The page would like to ask Pheu Thai to consider leaving the coalition as we voted the party to work on managing the country, it said, adding that the party could make the appropriate decision.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pheu Thai Party dropped a strong hint that it would pull out of the coalition if it did not get the House speaker’s post.
Pheu Thai said that it would be unfair if Move Forward decided to head both the executive and legislative branches of the government.
Two senior members of Pheu Thai expressed dismay a day after Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former secretary-general of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party, said in a Facebook post that Move Forward must take the House speaker’s post. The House speaker would be the ex-officio president of the Parliament.
Move Forward was formed when the charter court dissolved Future Forward over donation issues in 2020.