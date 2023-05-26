Analysis: Battle over top House post highlights coalition’s fragility

Move Forward and Pheu Thai – the two largest parties in an eight-party coalition – have been sparring over which one should control the most powerful position in the legislative branch: Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Their escalating battle for the post this week is threatening their alliance, observers say.

Both parties should go back to the negotiation table to discuss who should get the House speaker’s position, Move Forward leader Pita said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He also reminded members of both parties that their mutual mission was to form the next coalition government in order to “return democracy to Thailand”.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai formed a coalition with six other parties after emerging as the two largest winners at the May 14 general election, with 151 and 141 MP seats, respectively.

Move Forward leads the coalition of 312 MPs. The six other allies have between one and nine MPs each.