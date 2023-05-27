Move Forward-led coalition partners set to discuss sharing Cabinet posts

Chaithawat also said that Move Forward has approached some “outsiders”, referring to non-MPs, to serve as members of the next Cabinet.

He added that his party has not had detailed discussions with the other coalition partners about which candidates will get the top posts in their planned future government.

Some political analysts have said potential risks could derail the coalition before it forms a government.

One risk is the disagreement between Move Forward and Pheu Thai about who should get the House speaker’s seat.

Move Forward’s campaign pledge to amend the lese majeste law has now become an obstacle to its bid to lead the next coalition government, some analysts say.

Many senators say they will not vote for Pita due to this pledge, which they describe as a risk to Thai security.

The coalition made no mention of the highly controversial issue in its MoU.

Move Forward said it would push for amendments to the lese majeste law through Parliament on its own.