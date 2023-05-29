Supporters’ demands will be considered: Pheu Thai
Pheu Thai Party will take the appropriate decision about leaving the Move Forward-led coalition, after taking every consideration into account, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Sunday.
He was speaking after supporters of Pheu Thai Party submitted a letter at party headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district yesterday afternoon at 2pm. The group stressed that it was not trying to cause conflict in the coalition.
The group made the following demands
1. Pheu Thai considers leaving the coalition.
2. Political parties that gained the majority of votes in the May 14 election be allowed to set up the government.
3. PM candidates from political parties that gained the majority of votes are voted for.
4. The process to prepare a constitution for the people be supported.
5. If political parties that received the majority of votes from the people cannot gain the majority of votes in the House of Representatives, Pheu Thai should consider setting up the government and work on the policies promised to the people.
Cholnan said that meeting any or all of these would depend on Pheu Thai's decision and that supporters' demands are not an obligation.
He confirmed that the party will make the appropriate decision on this issue, especially on leaving the coalition.
"We must have answers for supporters," he said, "The democratic government could have conflicts on certain ideas that must be resolved together to achieve the larger goal."
He also confirmed that Pheu Thai is ready to hear comments from all parties, especially supporters. The party will discuss this issue further, he added.
Meanwhile, the party deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai thanked supporters for their sympathy and support, saying that the party will ensure that the negotiations on setting up the government will run smoothly and in accordance with national interests.
Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Prachachart Party, Seree Ruam Thai Party, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, Fair Party, and Plung Sungkom Mai Party last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a prelude to setting up the next government.
The eight-party coalition aiming to form the next Thai government is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the allocation of ministerial positions among the partners.