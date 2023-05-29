Supporters’ demands will be considered: Pheu Thai

He was speaking after supporters of Pheu Thai Party submitted a letter at party headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district yesterday afternoon at 2pm. The group stressed that it was not trying to cause conflict in the coalition.

The group made the following demands

1. Pheu Thai considers leaving the coalition.

2. Political parties that gained the majority of votes in the May 14 election be allowed to set up the government.

3. PM candidates from political parties that gained the majority of votes are voted for.

4. The process to prepare a constitution for the people be supported.

5. If political parties that received the majority of votes from the people cannot gain the majority of votes in the House of Representatives, Pheu Thai should consider setting up the government and work on the policies promised to the people.