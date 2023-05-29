Senators will wait till the last minute before voting for next PM: Somchai

Senator Somchai Sianglai said on Monday that Pheu Thai Party supporters are reportedly pushing for it to abandon the potential Move Forward-led coalition. Hence, he said, Move Forward’s standing in the House is still very uncertain.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s future as the next PM is also shaky, even though he is “identifying himself as the leader of the party with the biggest number of House seats”, Somchai said.

Besides, the senator added, it was still unclear whether senators would go for Pita because of two factors.