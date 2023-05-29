Wissanu plays down battle over House speaker, says it's ceremonial

Wissanu, who is a legal expert, said on Monday that the House speaker, who is also ex-officio Parliament president, will have to abide by meeting rules. The speaker is also required to maintain neutrality instead of pushing for a particular party’s policies.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai, both leading members of the prospective coalition, have been publicly squabbling for the post of House speaker.

Move Forward says it wants the post to push for the enactment of bills it has promised voters. Pheu Thai, meanwhile, is arguing that Move Forward has not won enough House seats to take all top executive and legislative branches of government.