Transition to power to top agenda at coalition meeting
The eight-party coalition will discuss the transition to power of the new governments at its meeting on Tuesday to ensure that there is no gap in the country’s administration, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Monday.
He added that although the party has yet to set up a committee to deal with the transition, the coalition would discuss guidelines to relieve the problems faced by the population, such as rising fuel and electricity prices and drought.
“We must come up with guidelines on these issues, so the government can tackle them immediately, he said.
Pita refused to comment on the list of new Cabinet ministers, saying that the coalition is giving priority to measures that would relieve the population’s suffering. Tackling the drought could involve as many as five or six ministries, he added.
Asked about his meeting with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Pita said the two had discussed cooperation between Move Forward and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on many issues, such as dredging and land tax.
“Once the government is set up, we will tackle problems to improve Bangkokians' quality of life,” he added.
Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Prachachart Party, Seree Ruam Thai Party, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, Fair Party, and Plung Sungkom Mai Party last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a prelude to setting up the next government.
The eight-party coalition aiming to form the next Thai government is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the allocation of ministerial positions among the partners.