Transition to power to top agenda at coalition meeting

Pita refused to comment on the list of new Cabinet ministers, saying that the coalition is giving priority to measures that would relieve the population’s suffering. Tackling the drought could involve as many as five or six ministries, he added.

Asked about his meeting with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Pita said the two had discussed cooperation between Move Forward and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on many issues, such as dredging and land tax.

“Once the government is set up, we will tackle problems to improve Bangkokians' quality of life,” he added.