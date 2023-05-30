Analysis: Why Pheu Thai is unlikely to betray Move Forward-led coalition

Those lending weight to the speculation cited the photo of the two men smiling together as graphic proof of a secret deal.

But Srettha on Monday denied doing any backroom deal with Anutin, saying he had met the Bhumjaithai leader by chance. Srettha said he attended the match to provide moral support to Leicester City owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha because he is close to his family.

Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra also spoke out to deny the rumours.

Paetongtarn, also a Pheu Thai PM candidate, posted a photo of herself leading a meeting with eight senior party figures and said there was no secret deal, only a “love deal”. The photo shows Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, and seven other core members making heart signs with their fingers.

Some observers believe the photo signalled that Paetongtarn was now in charge of Pheu Thai affairs rather than party patriarch Thaksin.

Pheu Thai sources said Paetongtarn met her father in Singapore last week and told him to talk less and let her be responsible for rebranding the party to retain supporters and woo the younger generation. She warned him that Pheu Thai’s image would be damaged beyond repair if it betrayed Move Forward, the sources said.

Following the Singapore meeting, the Care Group of former Thai Rak Thai core members close to Thaksin announced that Thaksin would suspend broadcasts via its Facebook Live channel.

The announcement was seen by analysts as a signal from Thaksin that he will leave his daughter to lead Pheu Thai affairs and allow it to join the Move Forward-led coalition.

That leaves only three hurdles for Move Forward: to resolve its dispute with Pheu Thai over the House Speaker’s post, to secure another 64 parliamentary votes needed to elect Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister, and to overcome the charge that Pita should be disqualified from office for holding media shares. If the party can clear these three hurdles, Pita looks well set to head the next government as Thailand’s next prime minister.