Sudarat urges Move Forward, Pheu Thai to end standoff over House speaker

Sudarat said she feared that if the two parties did not resolve their differences, and allowed their MPs to vote freely, it could jeopardise the formation of the next coalition government.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai have been locked in a battle for the post of House speaker. Pheu Thai, which has won 141 MPs, argues that Move Forward with 151 House seats did not score a clear victory in the election, therefore it should share the top legislative post with its key partner.

Move Forward, Pheu Thai and Thai Sang Thai have agreed in principle to form a coalition of 312 MPs with five other parties.