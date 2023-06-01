Pita promises to lift two-term limits on local administrators

Pita held an official meeting with CEOs of provincial administrative organisations and mayors of municipalities and tambon administrative organisations at the National Municipal Association of Thailand head office at 1.30pm.

The unofficial meeting was also joined by core Move Forward members, including party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon.

After his party won the May 14 election, Pita has been holding meetings with key organisations, mostly private ones, as part of his preparations to implement the next government’s policies.