Pheu Thai says it remains committed to legalising same-sex marriage

Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj, the party’s interim spokesperson, said a law for marriage equality would advance gender equality and diversity, adding that the party has long been devoted to this cause.

The Thai Rak Thai Party – Pheu Thai’s successor – supported same-sex marriage during the administration of Thaksin Shinawatra, she said, adding that the idea was widely opposed.

Pheu Thai proposed the Civil Partnership Bill in 2013, under the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, and supported the equal marriage bill proposed by Move Forward during the previous government, Linthiporn said.