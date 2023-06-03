Pheu Thai says it remains committed to legalising same-sex marriage
The Pheu Thai Party reaffirmed its stance on same-sex marriage to mark the beginning of Pride month, saying it will support the legislation to make unions between people of the same sex legally equivalent to traditional marriages.
Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj, the party’s interim spokesperson, said a law for marriage equality would advance gender equality and diversity, adding that the party has long been devoted to this cause.
The Thai Rak Thai Party – Pheu Thai’s successor – supported same-sex marriage during the administration of Thaksin Shinawatra, she said, adding that the idea was widely opposed.
Pheu Thai proposed the Civil Partnership Bill in 2013, under the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, and supported the equal marriage bill proposed by Move Forward during the previous government, Linthiporn said.
Both bills failed to woo enough support to pass Parliament.
Freedom and diversity are essential for enhancing workers’ productivity and developing the nation's creative economy, Linthiporn said.
Pheu Thai will not give up its efforts to push for marriage equality as the party believes that love needs to be accepted, regardless of gender, she added.
Same-sex marriage rights are among the 23 goals of the eight-party coalition, which includes Pheu Thai, that is trying to form the next government.