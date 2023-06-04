Former top cop urges senators to vote for Pita as next PM

The former national police chief is also dismissing talk that a government led by Pita will amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, saying that would be impossible.

Sereepisuth said in a video clip posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that the three-page memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Move Forward and its seven coalition partners does not include a plan for the next government to amend Article 112.

“Senators should not be worried. I would like to confirm with them that I won’t allow [Article 112] to be changed,” he says in the video.